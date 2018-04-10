By Patricia Duffy
Simone Biles was #Goals before she became a pup-rent to Lilo the French Bulldog with boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Now, the Olympic Champion is balancing full-time training with being literal #FamGoals with Lilo and Stacey. Here are some of our favorite Simone and Lilo moments thus far!
Feature photo by Simone Biles (@lilo.be.thefrenchie)
1. When she and boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. introduced Lilo to the world with the cutest family photo!
2. When Valentine’s Day came around, and she gushed about her two favorites in the sweetest post.
3. When Lilo rocked the puffer vest with the fur better than we ever have.
4. When Lilo joined her mom as an honorary Houston Texans cheerleader, and we wondered when she was going to don a leo and make a push for the Olympic team.
5. When Lilo went to puppy jail for an undisclosed crime, and she threw major shade at her pup-rents.
6. When the Biles Invitational recruited Lilo as the unofficial mascot for the meet, and Simone, Stacey and Lilo officially became #FamGoals.
7. When Lilo and Ashton Locklear’s Frenchie, Luna Locklear, had the ultimate play date at World Champions Centre while their moms [likely] trained together.
And then Lilo and Luna quickly became BFFs and wreaked havoc on their moms’ slime experiment…
8. When Lilo celebrated National Unicorn Day in the ultimate Unicorn hoodie, and we wanted a human-sized one just like it.
9. When 4-month-old Lilo enjoyed her first Puppuccino, and we cried tears of joy at the sight of such a sweet and pure moment.
10. When Simone, Stacey and Lilo once again proved they were #FamGoals with the ultimate family Easter pic.
BONUS: When Lilo met Stitch… #Crying
What are you favorite Lilo moments? Are Simone, Stacey and Lilo officially the “First Family” of gymnastics??? Comment and let us know your thoughts!
