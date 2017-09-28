In the September/October issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine we recap all the action from the 2017 P&G U.S. Championships, preview #Montreal2017, catch up with Olympians Sam Mikulak AND Jake Dalton and more!
Featured Photo by Grace Chiu
World Championships: 5 Storylines to Follow
Individual World Championships only happen once every four years, and for the first time in that same span, the individual to beat won’t be in the lineup for Team USA. Who’s next? What country will break on to the scene? Will Romania return to the international spotlight?
2017 P&G Championships Recap
Miss a moment of the action? Want to relive the moments just the same? Inside was on the scene in Anaheim, and everything from results to choreography is covered in our recap of the most exciting U.S. competition of the year!
Jake Dalton Retires
The fan-favorite has left the competition floor, but he’s not leaving the gym any time soon. Sparks are flying for this Nevada native.
The fan-favorite has left the competition floor, but he’s not leaving the gym any time soon. Sparks are flying for this Nevada native.
Liukin’s Dynasty
#Montreal2017 will be Valeri Liukin’s first real test as the U.S. Women’s National Team Coordinator. Will he follow in the Karolyi’s footsteps and lead the red, white and blue to gold?
#Montreal2017 will be Valeri Liukin’s first real test as the U.S. Women’s National Team Coordinator. Will he follow in the Karolyi’s footsteps and lead the red, white and blue to gold?
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!