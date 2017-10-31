A roller coaster ride of an event, this year’s World Championships kicked off the road toward the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. We salute the medalists and meaningful moments!

Morgan Hurd Marches to Gold!

Morgan Hurd’s path to stardom was simply meteoric. With a combination of high-powered skills, exquisite execution and youthful enthusiasm, Hurd answered the call when her country needed her most.

Legendary: Oksana Chusovitina

You can’t put a number on Oksana Chusovitina. She exceeds expectations no matter her age or the challenge, and she continues to defy odds, even at 42.

Honoring a Hero

Kohei Uchimura’s reign as World and Olympic men’s all-around champion came to a sudden end in Montreal after a devastating ankle injury forced him to scratch from the competition. It may be the end of a streak, but not necessarily the end of an era.

Jade Carey: What a Year!

This time last year Jade Carey was a level 10 who had never competed in an elite competition, yet alone outside of the United States. Now, she’s a two-time World silver medalist. What a difference 12 months makes!

Alex Naddour: A Day in the Life

Veteran U.S. gymnast and 2016 Rio bronze medalist Alex Naddour is a consistent force to be reckoned with on pommel horse, but with a family at home and second job outside of the gym, how does he balance it all? Inside has the scoop on Naddour’s day-to-day routine.