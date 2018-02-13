Our annual photo feature, the 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2018, is here! This issue of Inside Gymnastics features gymnasts from around the world that are pushing the boundaries of the sport, physically and artistically. PLUS We pay tribute to the 158 survivors who went to battle in January for themselves and for gymnastics’ future, and we look forward, exploring what needs to happen in order to make the sport’s future brighter than ever!
Featured Photo by Grace Chiu
FEATURES
Inside Gymnastics Presents: The 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2018
Our fan-favorite photo feature is BACK and better than ever! Our 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2018 features gymnasts from around the world that are pushing the boundaries of the sport, physically and artistically. This group of gymnasts features seasoned veterans and fresh-faced rookies, but one thing is for sure: each of these gymnasts deserves their spot on this list.
COMING SOON: Check out the collegiate gymnastics version of the list here on insidegym.com!
Camp Directory
Camp is the highlight of every gymnast’s summer. Whether your 8 or 18, you’re probably already packing your bags in excitement for another summer of adventure! Having a hard time choosing where to go this summer? We’ve got you covered! Happy camping!
PLUS
A Letter from Miss Val, thoughts on moving forward from John Roethlisberger and Shannon Miller, and a Thank You to the bravest women in our sport and beyond!
