The June 2018 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine is all about the NCAA! Peng-Peng Lee headlines this championships issue with exclusive photos, interviews and more from the men’s and women’s 2018 NCAA Championships.
Feature Photo by Lloyd Smith
FEATURES
The Closer!
Rounding out her NCAA career in stunning style, UCLA’s Peng-Peng Lee scored back-to-back perfect tens on bars and beam to upset Oklahoma and seal the NCAA title for the Bruins. Her story proves perseverance trumps trials, as the sixth-year senior didn’t let knee injuries and other setbacks stunt her stride.
All 4 One!
Call it a dynasty if you want; Oklahoma Head Coach Mark Williams recounts the path to back-to-back-to-back-to-back (that’s four!), and it was anything but easy.
Yul Be Surprised to Know That…
He was the favorite for the all-around title and he delivered, and then some–taking home the crown on four events! We get to know NCAA Champion Yul Moldauer a little better in this game of “fill in the blank”…
Countdown to Tokyo
Simone Biles is back! New faces are emerging! The countdown is on! Tokyo 2020, the gymnastics world has its eyes set on you!
PLUS
Celebrating the NCAA Team Champions, fit factor and more!
