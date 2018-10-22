The July/August 2018 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine features an exclusive interview with none other than the queen herself: Simone Biles! PLUS Power 25: Choreography Edition, our annual Lovely Leo Challenge and more!
Feature Photo by Ricardo Bufolin
FEATURES
Amazing Grace!
With two different vaults, a stylish floor routine and an array of unique skills, first-year senior Grace McCallum is one to watch on the Elite scene this summer.
Simone Eyes 2020!
In this exclusive interview, 2016 Olympic Champion Simone Biles gives us a peek inside her highly anticipated comeback.
Power 25: Choreography Edition
The floor exercise power rankings are in, but to make this cut, stunning choreography is a must.
PLUS
Lovely Leo Challenge, hot products at congress and more!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!