The July/August 2018 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine features an exclusive interview with none other than the queen herself: Simone Biles! PLUS Power 25: Choreography Edition, our annual Lovely Leo Challenge and more!

Feature Photo by Ricardo Bufolin

FEATURES

Amazing Grace!

With two different vaults, a stylish floor routine and an array of unique skills, first-year senior Grace McCallum is one to watch on the Elite scene this summer.

Simone Eyes 2020!

In this exclusive interview, 2016 Olympic Champion Simone Biles gives us a peek inside her highly anticipated comeback.

Power 25: Choreography Edition

The floor exercise power rankings are in, but to make this cut, stunning choreography is a must.

PLUS

Lovely Leo Challenge, hot products at congress and more!

