The September/October 2018 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine is headlined by none other than rising U.S. star Riley McCusker, who will look to make a big statement at her first World Championships in Qatar! PLUS, the headliners and highlights from 2018 U.S. Championships and more.
Feature Photo by Lloyd Smith
FEATURES
Qatar Calling
The best of the best will battle it out for medals and bragging rights at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. We break down what’s at stake, who to watch and how to follow along.
Back to Beijing
The 2008 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams recently reunited for a moment of honor and reflection. The women reflect on Beijing 10 years later, and we bring you up-to-date on what they’re up to now!
A New Leader for a New Era
When Tom Forster was named high-performance team coordinator for the U.S. women’s national team, he knew it would be no easy task. He shares his vision for ushering in a new era.
Special Section: 2018 U.S. Championships Headliners and Highlights
PLUS
Hope-tober, opinion lines from John Roethlisberger and Shannon Miller, and more!
