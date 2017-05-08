Inside Gymnastics Magazine is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a very special commemorative collector’s issue!!!
The June issue of Inside Gymnastics is a true keepsake with something for everyone!
Join us as we look back at 15 years of gymnastics magic and memories that made us cheer and kept us on the edge of our seats. We’ll feature ALL our favorite 15s – covers, photos, moments, and so much more. In addition, Shannon Miller looks back on 15 years of family and John Roethlisberger gives us the rundown on 15 influential people who have changed the sport.
Plus!
- Plus! Boomer Sooner! – A look back at men’s and women’s NCAAs, a feature on legend Daniela Silivas and her daughter Ava, a special “Final Dismount” with one of our favorite NCAA seniors, and our annual Lovely Leotard Challenge!
-
All the latest on Inside Buzz, Chalking Up and People, Places & Faces!
McKayla Maroney and 2016 Olympic team images ©Grace Chiu
Yin Alvarez and Danell Leyva image © Lloyd Smith
Shannon Miller image © Shannon Miller
