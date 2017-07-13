In the August issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine we preview Congress + Nationals, revisit 25 legendary routines, catch up with some of our favorite gymnastics personalities, and more!
We’re heading back to Cali for Congress + Nationals in our August issue of Inside Gymnastics!
Join us as we preview Congress and the fresh faces fighting for the title. New year, new quad, new champions!
2017 P&G Championships Preview: Ready for Prime Time
A new field of gymnasts has its eyes on earning a spot on Team USA’s roster for Worlds 2017 in Montreal. A strong performance at P&Gs could help them make the cut.
A new field of gymnasts has its eyes on earning a spot on Team USA’s roster for Worlds 2017 in Montreal. A strong performance at P&Gs could help them make the cut.
Jonathan Horton: A warrior retires
Two-time Olympic medalist and USA Gymnastics legend, Jonathan Horton, announced his retirement in June. So what’s next for the prevalent gymnastics personality?
Two-time Olympic medalist and USA Gymnastics legend, Jonathan Horton, announced his retirement in June. So what’s next for the prevalent gymnastics personality?
Laurie Hernandez Poster
The “Human Emoji” will light up your day on this poster. Hang it on your wall, or add it to your collection!
The “Human Emoji” will light up your day on this poster. Hang it on your wall, or add it to your collection!
Paul Ruggeri: The Next Chapter
Former USA National Team member and high-bar specialist Paul Ruggeri is ready to explore opportunities beyond competing in gymnastics.
Former USA National Team member and high-bar specialist Paul Ruggeri is ready to explore opportunities beyond competing in gymnastics.
Power 25: 25 Legendary Routines
We revisit 25 legendary routines that have inspired us over the years. Will your favorite routine make the cut?
Alyssa Baumann: Fresh Into The Swamp
Alyssa Baumann is ready for the next chapter of her gymnastics career after missing out on the Olympics last summer. Catch up with the newest member of the Florida Gators gymnastics team. Next stop: Gainesville!
Alyssa Baumann is ready for the next chapter of her gymnastics career after missing out on the Olympics last summer. Catch up with the newest member of the Florida Gators gymnastics team. Next stop: Gainesville!
Congress preview
It’s time to head to Anaheim, California for the most action-packed weekend of gymnastics this year!
It’s time to head to Anaheim, California for the most action-packed weekend of gymnastics this year!
Paul Ruggeri image by Grace Chiu
Inside Gymnastics is your all-access pass to everything gymnastics! Subscribe/renew today and make sure you don’t miss an issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!