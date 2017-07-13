We’re heading back to Cali for Congress + Nationals in our August issue of Inside Gymnastics!

Join us as we preview Congress and the fresh faces fighting for the title. New year, new quad, new champions!

2017 P&G Championships Preview: Ready for Prime Time

A new field of gymnasts has its eyes on earning a spot on Team USA’s roster for Worlds 2017 in Montreal. A strong performance at P&Gs could help them make the cut.

Jonathan Horton: A warrior retires

Two-time Olympic medalist and USA Gymnastics legend, Jonathan Horton, announced his retirement in June. So what’s next for the prevalent gymnastics personality?

Laurie Hernandez Poster

The “Human Emoji” will light up your day on this poster. Hang it on your wall, or add it to your collection!

Paul Ruggeri: The Next Chapter

Former USA National Team member and high-bar specialist Paul Ruggeri is ready to explore opportunities beyond competing in gymnastics.

Power 25: 25 Legendary Routines

We revisit 25 legendary routines that have inspired us over the years. Will your favorite routine make the cut?

Alyssa Baumann: Fresh Into The Swamp

Alyssa Baumann is ready for the next chapter of her gymnastics career after missing out on the Olympics last summer. Catch up with the newest member of the Florida Gators gymnastics team. Next stop: Gainesville!

Congress preview

It’s time to head to Anaheim, California for the most action-packed weekend of gymnastics this year!

Paul Ruggeri image by Grace Chiu