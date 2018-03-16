The April 2018 issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine is one of inspiration. Headlining the issue is none other than Oklahoma Gymnastics phenom Maggie Nichols. PLUS We sit down with Le Reve’s AJ Montgomery, preview the 2018 NCAA Gymnastics Championships and more!
Feature Photo by Madison Mooring
FEATURES
Still Swaggie
Behind her immense popularity and accolades galore, Maggie Nichols is a young woman who has conquered many challenges in her mere 20 years of life. In spite of it all, she’s just as inspiring and charming off the mat as she is on it. Come along with us as we retrace the steps of how Swaggie Maggie became a NCAA sensation.
Finding Your Miracle
A life-altering accident left AJ Montgomery with a portion of his leg amputated and his dream of performing in Le Reve in question. His story is one of patience, passion and perseverance.
NCAA Gymnastics Championships Preview
We preview the men’s and women’s 2018 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, including storylines to follow and the top all-around contenders!
Eden and The Kentucky Gymnasts
Back in 2017, Kentucky Gymnastics star Alex Hyland had no idea that a hairstyle, of all things, would spark a friendship with a 5-year-old Cats superfan.
PLUS
Geared Up For Camp, opinion lines from John Roethlisberger and Shannon Miller, and more!
Print Version
Available in ‘Back Issues’
Digital Edition
Available through our App – just search “Inside Gymnastics” in the Apple App Store!