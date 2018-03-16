Behind her immense popularity and accolades galore, Maggie Nichols is a young woman who has conquered many challenges in her mere 20 years of life. In spite of it all, she’s just as inspiring and charming off the mat as she is on it. Come along with us as we retrace the steps of how Swaggie Maggie became a NCAA sensation.

Finding Your Miracle

A life-altering accident left AJ Montgomery with a portion of his leg amputated and his dream of performing in Le Reve in question. His story is one of patience, passion and perseverance.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships Preview