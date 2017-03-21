Cover Story: A Day with Bratayley! – A candid, behind-the-scenes look at this YouTube gymnastics family sensation!

Inside Gymnastics recently spent a Sunday with the Bratayley family during a weekend that included a meet on Saturday, a late meet Sunday and an even later dinner, our photo shoot, and an abundance of relaxation and fun! The family includes mom Katie, dad Billy, and daughters Annie and Hayley; and the name “Bratayley” (a combo of “brat” and “Hayley”) came from a nickname for Hayley, who originally started the family’s channel. They’ve amassed nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers, as well as 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 115K on Twitter.

Learn how “the good and the sad,” as they say, has made them an even stronger family unit, how gymnastics has been good for the family, and just how much Shawn Johnson plays a key role in their lives. Check out their YouTube channel here!

Click Here to flip through a Preview of the issue!