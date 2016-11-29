Features

Take a look at our video feature on last year’s 50 Most Photogenic Issue covergirl, Eythora Thorsdottir of The Netherlands:

50 Most Photogenic Nothing captures the grace, athleticism and artistry of our sport like a photograph. The old adage that a picture is worth a thousands words is oh-so-true in gymnastics! Who will make the list? Who will grace the cover? We can’t wait for you to see the breath-taking photos of the class of 2017!

A New Quad Begins

With the Rio glitter and chalk settling, fans are excited to see who will emerge as the next stars! Who will surprise us? Who are your early favorites for Tokyo? We’ll let you know our picks, who’s trending and who our fans are buzzing about!

Trending, 6,5,4,3,2…

Fans around the globe continue to debate the two per country rule (TPC) in which the top highest placing gymnasts per country advance from the qualification round to All-around finals, and the reduction of the teams from five to four on social media and in the stands. We look at the trends, the history and what 2020 has in store!

Summer Camp Directory

Summer Camps is the perfect time to learn new skills, make new memories and refresh motivation! We’ll get you Thinking Ahead to Camp with our list of camps and just what to plan for!

In the Zone

Getting prepared for the perfect 2017 season, Gina Pongetti Angeletti, MPT shows us the perfect technique for handstands, the basis for all things perfect in gymnastics!