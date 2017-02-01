The two-time Olympic uneven bars champion is a true gift to the sport, beautifully capturing the essence of artistic, photogenic gymnastics and is our choice for the cover of the 50 Most Photogenic, Class of 2017.
Every year, we honor the gymnasts that bring something particularly special to our sport—whether it’s clever choreography, massive strength and power, astounding gracefulness or an expression captured at just the right moment. In this annual feature, we present our list of the 50 Most Photogenic, from Rio stars to sentimental fan favorites. Enjoy!
You’ll love our Countdown to Camp, Spotlight on the California Sports Center and your favorite features including People, Places and Faces, Shannon Says with Shannon Miller and all of the news on Inside Buzz!
Header photo © Ricardo Bufolin, cover photo © Grace Chiu